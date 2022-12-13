Stevenson (ankle) went to the locker room late in the first half after re-entering Monday's game against the Cardinals, Jeremy Grant Schnell of Arizona Sports reports.

Stevenson didn't look fully healthy after coming back in for a few plays, so he will get additional treatment for the ankle injury he suffered earlier in the game. If he's unable to return again, Stevenson will finish with three carries for eight yards and two catches on three targets for two yards.