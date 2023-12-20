Stevenson (ankle) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson hasn't practiced or played since spraining his ankle against the Chargers on Dec. 3. Ezekiel Elliott has started New England's last two games, and Kevin Harris has been added to the active roster after scoring the touchdown as a Week 15 practice squad elevation. Stevenson will have two more opportunities to return to practice before the Patriots publish their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.