Stevenson (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Meanwhile, fellow running back Damien Harris, who has been limited at practice of late due to a thigh issue, missed Thursday's session due to a personal matter. Friday's injury report will reveal added context with regard to the duo's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but chances are that both Stevenson and Harris end up officially listed as 'questionable' for Week 17 action.
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Poor all-around showing in loss•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Suits up Saturday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Likely to face Bengals•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Logs limited practice•