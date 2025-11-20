Stevenson (toe) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald relays that Patriots running backs coach Tony Dews noted Thursday that Stevenson -- who was also limited Wednesday -- "was out there running around, and looked like himself running around. So, we'll see what it looks like tomorrow." In any case, Friday's final injury report is slated to reveal whether Stevenson approaches Week 12 action with an injury designation, or fully cleared to play Sunday against the Bengals.