Stevenson rushed 14 times for 66 yards and caught four of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers.

Stevenson and teammate Damien Harris both ran well Sunday, with the latter leading the team with 18 carries for 86 yards and a score. For his part, Stevenson topped 4.5 yards per rush for the third straight game, and with the help of a few catches, he's now surpassed 85 scrimmage yards in consecutive outings. Whether Mac Jones (ankle), Brian Hoyer (head) or rookie Bailey Zappe plays quarterback in Week 5 versus the Lions, Stevenson should remain a regular contributor out of the backfield.