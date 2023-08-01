Stevenson (rest) returned to practice Tuesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, Stevenson was limited to conditioning work Monday, but the Patriots' top RB is back at it Tuesday. At this stage, it appears as though the team plans to manage Stevenson's training camp workload, and when that happens added practice reps will be available for Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong, J.J. Taylor and Ty Montgomery (when healthy).