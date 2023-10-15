Stevenson (head, ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Stevenson was forced out of the contest with listed head and ankle issues, but was subsequently able to re-enter the Patriots' Week 6 backfield equation. Now that he's back in Sunday's game, Stevenson is once again working in tandem with fellow RB Ezekiel Elliott.
