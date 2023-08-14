The Patriots have added depth and experience to their backfield behind Stevenson by adding Ezekiel Elliott to the mix, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Although Stevenson remains to the team's top option at running back, the addition of Elliott gives the Patriots a proven veteran to handle complementary work and help ease their returning starter's workload. From a fantasy perspective, the presence of Elliott could cost Stevenson some work in early-down and short-yardage situations, but the 2021 fourth-rounder should still handle enough touches (including in the team's passing game) on a weekly basis to maintain lineup utility. Beyond the aforementioned duo, Ty Montgomery (leg) , Pierre Strong (undisclosed) and Kevin Harris are in the mix for depth/change-of-pace slotting in New England's RB corps.