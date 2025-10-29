Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Bothered by toe
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson missed Wednesday's practice because of a toe injury.
There's been no comment yet from Stevenson or his coaches on the severity of the injury. He played into the fourth quarter during a 32-13 win over the Browns this past Sunday, taking around 85 percent of snaps prior to the final 7-8 minutes of the game. His lack of work late in the contest made sense within the context of a blowout, but it now appears a toe injury may have been a factor as well.
