Stevenson missed Wednesday's practice because of a toe injury.

There's been no comment yet from Stevenson or his coaches on the severity of the injury. He played into the fourth quarter during a 32-13 win over the Browns this past Sunday, taking around 85 percent of snaps prior to the final 7-8 minutes of the game. His lack of work late in the contest made sense within the context of a blowout, but it now appears a toe injury may have been a factor as well.