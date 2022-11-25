Stevenson rushed seven times for 36 yards and secured nine of 10 targets for 76 yards in the Patriots' 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night.

Stevenson finished the night as the team leader in receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yardage. Both the catch and yardage totals were also career highs for the second-year back, who was a clear beneficiary of the back-and-forth nature of the contest. Stevenson's receiving work has seen a massive uptick in recent contests, as he now has at least six catches in four of his last five games. The 24-year-old next faces a tough Bills defense next Thursday night in a critical Week 13 divisional showdown.