Stevenson carried the ball four times for 18 yards and caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers. He also committed two fumbles.

After a very impressive Week 2 performance, Stevenson was largely to blame for New England's Week 3 loss, losing the ball on the first possession to set up Pittsburgh's first TD of the day, and then fumbling again on the Steelers' one-yard line in the third quarter. The Patriots' running game struggled as a whole Sunday, with QB Drake Maye leading the team in rushing yards and Antonio Gibson also losing a fumble, and Stevenson's struggles holding onto the ball could open the door for rookie TreVeyon Henderson to see a much bigger role in Week 4 against the Panthers.