Stevenson rushed 25 times for 161 yards and secured both targets for 14 yards in the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Stevenson didn't get into the end zone, but that was about the only blemish on his otherwise stellar afternoon. The second-year back's career day was partly made possible by the early exit of backfield mate Damien Harris, who left the game with a hamstring injury in the first half. Stevenson proved more than capable of carrying the load, with a 49-yard run in the first quarter serving as his longest run of the day. Stevenson only got stronger as the game went on, accruing 92 of his yards after halftime. If Harris' soft-tissue injury sidelines him for a Week 6 road matchup against the Browns, Stevenson should be in line for another true lead-back workload.