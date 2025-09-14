Stevenson rushed 11 times for 54 yards while catching all five of his targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins.

Stevenson set a new career high in receiving yards, fueled by a 55-yard reception in the third quarter. He operated as the lead back while rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson combined for eight carries and three targets, though Gibson also contributed a kickoff return touchdown on special teams. Stevenson is the team's preferred option on early downs, and he could hold off the alternatives in passing situations if he continues to shine as a pass catcher like he did Sunday. The 27-year-old running back's fantasy value is trending up ahead of a Week 3 home game against a Steelers run defense that has struggled to begin the season.