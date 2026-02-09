Stevenson rushed the ball seven times for 23 yards in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60. He added five receptions on five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Stevenson began the game as a key part of New England's game plan, though the team's inability to maintain drives limited his impact. All seven of his carries came in the first half, and the majority of his production as a pass catcher came with the Patriots down by multiple scores. The highlights of Stevenson's performance were a long reception of 13 yards and a seven-yard touchdown grab just before the two-minute warning. Stevenson fended off TreVeyon Henderson as the lead back in 2025, though Stevenson may lose a bit more of his volume as the duo projects to split the Patriots' backfield again in 2026.