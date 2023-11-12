Stevenson (back) returned to the field for Sunday's game against the Colts, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Stevenson was deemed questionable to return to the contest after he appeared to injure his lower back when he was upended by a defender on his 16th carry of the day, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. After getting checked out on the sideline by the Patriots' training staff, Stevenson was cleared to return for the team's next possession.