Stevenson rushed 10 times for 53 yards and caught three of four targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card game win over the Chargers.

Stevenson was much more effective than TreVeyon Henderson, who had just 36 total yards on 10 touches. The Patriots rode the hot hand on the ground, helping Stevenson finish with the team lead in carries in addition to his usual role as the primary pass catcher among the team's running backs. Stevenson and Henderson will likely continue to split carries in the AFC divisional round, when New England will face a stout run defense, regardless of whether that's the Texans or Steelers. In each of his last six games dating back to the regular season, Stevenson has produced at least 77 scrimmage yards.