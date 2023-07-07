As training camp approaches, Stevenson remains on track to lead the Patriots' backfield this coming season, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

With Damien Harris -- who logged 106 carries in 11 games in 2022 -- now with the Bills, and offseason free agent addition James Robinson having been let go in June after a short stint with New England, Stevenson profiles as the team's clear-cut top rushing option. It's still possible that veteran depth could be added to the mix, but as things stand Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor are in line to compete this summer for touches that don't go to Stevenson, who recorded 210 carries for 1,040 yards and five TDs this past season, while adding 69 catches (on 89 targets) for 421 yards and a receiving score. Though it's plausible that Stevenson could lose some targets in 2023 if the Patriots identify a primary change-of-pace option, the potential for added rushes for the 230-pound power back (minus Damien Harris) figures to offset that, allowing him to maintain weekly fantasy utility in an offense that should run plenty.