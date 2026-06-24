Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Continues to work with Henderson

Ahead of training camp, Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson remain atop the Patriots' RB depth chart, as they did last season, Avery Hill of the Boston Globe reports.

Stevenson and Henderson are thus on track to continue to share the bulk of New England's rushing load in 2026. In 14 regular-season contests in 2025, Stevenson gained 603 yards and seven TDs on 130 carries, while adding 32 catches for 345 yards and a pair of receiving scores. For his part, Henderson recorded 180 carries for 911 yards and nine TDs to go along with 35 catches for 221 yards and another score in 17 games. Though any sort of backfield time-share can complicate things from a fantasy perspective, both backs should still see enough work to generate fantasy utility while working in an offense helmed by rising young QB Drake Maye. That said, one thing that could tilt things Henderson's way is a re-occurrence of the ball-security issues Stevenson endured during the 2024 campaign, when he racked up a total of seven fumbles (three lost).