Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo suggested Monday that Stevenson could give way to Antonio Gibson as the team's starting running back in Saturday's game against the Chargers, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

In his first 13 appearances of the season, Stevenson had received more snaps than Gibson in all but two of those contests, but the playing time tilted in Gibson's favor during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills. Stevenson took the field for 32 of New England's 73 plays on offense, finishing with 60 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to go with a 13-yard reception. However, Stevenson lost his third fumble of the season in the third quarter, and he also dropped a backward pass in the fourth quarter from Drake Maye, who was charged with a fumble that was recovered in the end zone by the Bills' Taron Johnson. Gibson, meanwhile, paced Patriots running backs with a 59 percent snap share, but he was less effective as a rusher (10 carries for 28 yards) and also fumbled, though he recovered it. Even if Mayo follows through and appoints Gibson as the team's starter, Stevenson could still end up being heavily involved in the game plan. Stevenson's fumble issues earlier in the season previously prompted Mayo to hand Gibson the Week 5 start against Miami, but Stevenson still finished with 12 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown to go with four catches in that contest.