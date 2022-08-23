The progress Stevenson has made in terms of improving his pass game skills has impressed coach Bill Belichick, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Belichick noted that the the 2021 fourth-rounder has made strides in blitz pickup, pass protection and route running, while adding that the 6-foot, 230-pounder has " good hands, catching the ball's never really been an issue." With that in mind, Stevenson who is already on track be part of the Patriots' early-down mix this season along with Damien Harris, could also see his role as a pass-catcher out of the New England backfield increase, with the team looking to fill the void in that area created by the retirement of James White. Also in the mix for change-of-pace touches are Ty Montgomery and perhaps rookie Pierre Strong, but if Stevenson does indeed claim his share of them, the Oklahoma product's fantasy utility will see an uptick.