Stevenson (knee) is dealing with a knee tendon issue that isn't slated to require surgery but may require him to miss "a short period of time," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stevenson appears to have avoided a worst-case outcome, as surgery is reportedly off the table. However, the issue could cost the Patriots' tailback some time, further depleting a RB room that has been without TreVeyon Henderson (illness) the past two weeks. In the very realistic scenario that both Stevenson and Henderson are out this Sunday against Detroit in Munich, Germany, the Patriots' backfield would likely be led by Corey Kiner, with Lan Larison serving as his backup.