Stevenson should more work on passing downs if Ty Montgomery misses time with an ankle injury, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery emerged as the favorite for James White's old role, but it may now fall to Stevenson, at least temporarily, in addition to his normal work splitting carries with Damien Harris (undisclosed). The Patriots might also consider rookie Pierre Strong or a veteran free agent for the role, and it isn't yet clear how much time Montgomery might miss.