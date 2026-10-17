Stevenson's workload against the Jets on Sunday will depend on whether TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is cleared to play, Evan Lazaar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henderson was expected to miss multiple weeks due to a high-ankle sprain that he sustained against the Raiders in Week 5. However, the second-year running back was able to practice in a limited capacity in all three Week 6 practices, which was enough for him to draw the questionable tag for Sunday's AFC East showdown. If he's ruled out, then Stevenson would be the Patriots' clear RB1 and take on a sizable workload, with Corey Kiner serving in a rotational role.