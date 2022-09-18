Stevenson ran for 47 yards on nine carries against Pittsburgh on Sunday, adding a four-yard catch on two targets.

Stevenson is a capable back and one who could probably handle a bigger workload, but Damien Harris (15 carries, two targets) functioned as the lead runner in this one. So long as Harris is in the way it might be difficult for Stevenson to fully break out, though the two are capable of coexisting to some extent.