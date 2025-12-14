Stevenson rushed six times for 50 yards and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills.

Stevenson played second fiddle to TreVeyon Henderson, who turned 14 carries and three targets into 161 scrimmage yards, including touchdown runs of 52 and 65 yards. Henderson has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in New England's backfield down the stretch, and this was only the third time that Stevenson reached the 50-yard threshold on the ground in 11 appearances this season. Stevenson will likely continue to cede most of the touches to Henderson in Week 16 against the Ravens.