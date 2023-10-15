Stevenson (head, ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Prior to his exit from the game, Stevenson carried six times for 30 yards and caught two of his three targets for eight yards. In his absence, Ezekiel Elliott is in line to see added carries out of New England's backfield, with Ty Montgomery also on hand.
