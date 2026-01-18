default-cbs-image
Stevenson (eye) is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional-round game against the Texans, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Before sustaining an eye injury, Stevenson carried three times for 25 yards and caught his only target for nine yards. While he's out of the game, TreVeyon Henderson will lead the Patriots' backfield, with D'Ernest Johnson in reserve.

