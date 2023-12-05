Stevenson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain that will require him to miss multiple games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Stevenson suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers. Further tests have since reportedly revealed a high-ankle sprain, which essentially guarantees he will miss Thursday's game against the Steelers, although the Patriots haven't yet officially confirmed the severity of Stevenson's injury. An extended absence on Stevenson's part would position Ezekiel Elliott (thigh) to lead New England's backfield, with Ty Montgomery and JaMycal Hasty also available to help carry the load.
