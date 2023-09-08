Stevenson, who missed Friday's practice, is reportedly dealing with a stomach bug, according to Karen Guregian of masslive.com.
Per the report, the expectation is that the running back will be ready to go for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Eagles. Either way, the Patriots' upcoming Friday injury report will confirm whether or not Stevenson heads into the weekend with a Week 1 injury status.
