With Damien Harris reportedly in line to miss time with a hamstring injury, Stevenson appears poised see an expanded role in the coming weeks, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Harris and Stevenson worked in a time-share, but with Harris limited to just six snaps in Week 5 versus Detroit due to his hamstring injury, Stevenson stepped in and parlayed his 54 snaps into 25 carries for a career-high 161 yards to go along with two catches for 14 yards. Looking ahead to this weekend's game against the Browns, Stevenson figures to handle the bulk of New England's early-down work, as well as continue to contribute as a pass catcher, with some combo of Pierre Strong as well as practice squad members J.J. Taylor and/or Kevin Harris in line to handle complementary snaps in Harris' anticipated absence. It's also possible the team adds further backfield depth in the coming days.