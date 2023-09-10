Stevenson (illness) is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stevenson is officially listed as questionable for Week 1 due to an illness that caused him to miss practice Friday, but he returned to team meetings Saturday. It looks like Stevenson will be available to work atop New England's backfield alongside newcomer Ezekiel Elliott, and his status will be made official when the team's inactives list is released ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Wideout DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play.