Stevenson (knee) said Friday that he's "ready to go", while Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said the running back "is not out as of yet" for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com.

Stevenson was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, and he also took part in Friday's session. It sounds like he may get a 'questionable' designation but isn't actually worried about missing Sunday's game. Should Stevenson's optimism prove misleading, TreVeyon Henderson would be in line for a large workload after splitting carries the past three weeks.