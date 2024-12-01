Stevenson carried the ball 18 times for 73 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts.

It was a solid performance from Stevenson, but his numbers would have been even better had Antonio Gibson not vultured a red-zone touchdown on an 11-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. Stevenson has gone seven straight games without reaching 80 rushing yards in a game, and the Patriots' offensive line woes have limited him to a rough 3.1 yards per carry over that stretch. The team's entire offense will get a breather, and a chance to solve some of its issues, over a Week 14 bye.