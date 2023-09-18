Stevenson rushed 15 times for 50 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Miami.

Stevenson was heading for another down game before a late touchdown saved his fantasy day. The 25-year-old finished ahead of veteran Ezekiel Elliott (5-13-0) in carries for the second consecutive week, confirming his status as the lead back in New England. Stevenson has just 75 rushing yards through two games, but his ground production should increase when the Patriots' brutal early-season schedule softens up. There is nothing soft about the Jets' defense, who will host Stevenson and the Patriots next Sunday.