Stevenson carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and caught five of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders.

His one-yard TD plunge late in the fourth quarter brought the Patriots within two points, but the team's final drive ended in disaster when Mac Jones got sacked in the end zone for a safety. Stevenson had exited the game earlier to be checked out for head and ankle injuries, but the fact that the running back was not only able to return but make an impact suggests his status for Week 7 won't be in much question. The 70 scrimmage yards were Stevenson's highest total since New England's opener, while the TD was his first since Week 2.