Stevenson rushed four times for 27 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win over Green Bay.

Stevenson made his debut with the rest of the regulars Saturday, ripping off a 23-yard gain and scoring a touchdown as he lines up to start for New England this season. He did not record a catch, but is reportedly expected to handle receiving duties after grabbing an unexpected 69 receptions last year. The bruising back also eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau in his second season as pro in 2022. The signing of Ezekiel Elliot (did not play Saturday) hurts Stevenson's fantasy value if the veteran eats into the his projected share of carries or becomes a touchdown vulture. We will find out how the playing time is distributed once the season kicks off, but Stevenson should be considered the starting back and preferred fantasy option in New England's backfield.