Stevenson rushed six times for 54 yards and caught five of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Bills.

Stevenson was far more effective than Damien Harris (13 carries for 48 yards), yet Harris got more rushing attempts in this must-win game. New England was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. Stevenson's success in a workhorse role while Harris was out helped the second-year running back post 1,040 rushing yards and 421 receiving yards, along with six scrimmage touchdowns on 279 touches. Harris is set to be a free agent in 2023, so Stevenson could be in line for a substantial bump in usage.