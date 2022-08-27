Stevenson rushed five times for 22 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during the Patriots' 23-6 preseason loss to the Raiders on Friday night.

While head coach Bill Belichick has complimented Stevenson's progress as a receiver this summer, the second-year back was utilized exclusively on the ground in the exhibition finale and was reasonably productive with his limited opportunity. Stevenson was the first running back in the game for the Patriots, essentially mirroring the co-lead-back role he's expected to hold in conjunction with Damien Harris beginning with a Week 1 road AFC East showdown against the Dolphins on Sept. 11.