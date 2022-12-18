Stevenson (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport reports a source saying Stevenson has a "good chance" to suit up in Las Vegas, but the final word on his status may not come until inactives are released ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. kickoff. The running back is officially listed as questionable after his ankle injury limited him to just 13 snaps Week 14. Meanwhile, Damien Harris (thigh) has been downgraded to out versus the Raiders.