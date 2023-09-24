Stephenson rushed 19 times for 59 yards and caught one of four targets for three yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Stephenson finished with three more rushing attempts than Ezekiel Elliott, but Zeke had 21 more rushing yards in the veteran running back's best game as a member of the Patriots. After catching all nine of his targets through two games, Stephenson had trouble catching passes in slick conditions. The versatile Stephenson can play in all situations, and he should continue to lead New England's backfield in touches against the Cowboys in Week 4.