Stevenson took snaps in the two-minute drill at Monday's practice, handling work that went to recently retired James White the past few years, Chris Mason of MassLive reports.

White's hip injury and subsequent retirement have left the Pats without an obvious passing-down back, though converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery would have some appeal in the role. Stevenson, however, would offer more of a rushing threat, and his large frame might also make him a superior blocker once he's more comfortable with pass protections. Coach Bill Belichick has praised Stevenson's improvement in that regard, so while Montgomery might be more natural catching passes out of the backfield, Stevenson is also a candidate for third-down work. Stevenson, Montgomery and Damien Harris all were held out of the preseason opener, and there's also been discussion of Stevenson poaching more of Harris' workload on the ground.