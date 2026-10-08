Stevenson (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

A limited participant in both of the Patriots' first two Week 5 practices, Stevenson still appears to be managing the knee issue he sustained late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Bills. The fact that he hasn't been held out of practice entirely is a strong sign that Stevenson will be available for this Sunday's matchup with the Raiders, though he might need to upgrade to full participation Friday to head into the weekend without an injury designation.