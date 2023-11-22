Stevenson (back) isn't listed on the Patriots' Week 12 injury report.

Stevenson briefly exited the Patriots' Week 10 loss to the Colts, but returned to the contest and ended up parlaying his 46 (of a possible 69) snaps on offense into 20 carries for 88 yards and three catches on five targets for 14 yards. Following his team's bye week, Stevenson has moved past his back issue and is in line to pace New England's backfield -- which also includes Ezekiel Elliott (13 carries versus Indy) -- this weekend against the Giants.