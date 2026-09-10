Stevenson rushed 18 times for 51 yards and brought in five of six targets for 44 yards in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seahawks on Wednesday.

As expected with TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) unavailable, Stevenson shouldered a heavy workload and found running room at a premium save for his game-long 12-yard rush late in the fourth quarter. However, the versatile veteran made an impact as a receiver, finishing with a co-team-high reception total while checking in as the runner-up in both receiving yards and targets for the Patriots on the night. Stevenson's involvement as a pass catcher unsurprisingly picked up after A.J. Brown went down with an ankle injury on the first possession of the second half, and the veteran running back could remain in an elevated all-around role during the Week 2 home opener against the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 20.