Stevenson didn't play in a preseason loss to the Browns on Thursday.

The Patriots rested their projected regular-season starters Thursday, so Stevenson's absence was par for the course. He didn't see any game action during the preseason slate but appears back to full health after dealing with a minor undisclosed injury in late July. Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, who is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to be ready for Week 1, are slated to share backfield duties for New England during the upcoming campaign.