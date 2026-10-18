Stevenson will be joined by TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) in the backfield Sunday against the Jets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After Henderson suffered a right high-ankle sprain last Sunday versus the Raiders, Stevenson had a chance to take on a large workload in the short term, but with the former active, it's unclear if that's a possibility in Week 6. Any number of scenarios are possible for Henderson, from him taking on his normal number of touches to being available in an emergency capacity. Stevenson should be safe for roughly his typical 14.4 touches per game, which so far has amounted to 338 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in five contests this season.