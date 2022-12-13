Stevenson (ankle) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Both Stevenson and wide receiver DeVante Parker (head) are questionable to return, while the Cardinals lost quarterback Kyler Murray to a non-contact knee injury, all in the first quarter. With Damien Harris (thigh) inactive, the Patriots are down to Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in the backfield.
