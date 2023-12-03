Stevenson injured his right ankle during Sunday's game against the Chargers and is questionable to return, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
On the Patriots' second possession of the contest, Stevenson lost a fumble on a carry and remained on the turf for a spell. He then was assisted to the locker room, skipping the sideline medical tent entirely. With JaMycal Hasty a healthy scratch Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery are the Patriots' remaining available running backs.
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Tops 100 total yards again•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Healthy after bye week•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Tests on back come back clean•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Tops century mark in loss•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Checks back in Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Uncertain to return Sunday•