Stevenson injured his right ankle during Sunday's game against the Chargers and is questionable to return, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

On the Patriots' second possession of the contest, Stevenson lost a fumble on a carry and remained on the turf for a spell. He then was assisted to the locker room, skipping the sideline medical tent entirely. With JaMycal Hasty a healthy scratch Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery are the Patriots' remaining available running backs.