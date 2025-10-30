Stevenson (toe) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.

With Stevenson kicking off Week 9 prep with two straight absences, the running back's availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons could be in peril while he manages a toe injury. Before potentially ruling him out for Sunday or giving him a designation for the game, the Patriots will wait and see what Stevenson is able to do at Friday's practice. If Stevenson ends up missing his first game of the season, rookie TreVeyon Henderson could be primed to take on a heightened role this weekend as New England's lead option out of the backfield.