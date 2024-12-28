Stevenson won't start at running back for the Patriots in Saturday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In the wake of his recent fumbling issues, Stevenson is slated to give way to fellow RB Antonio Gibson, at least in terms of Saturday's start. That said, we'd still expect Stevenson to see his share of work versus the Chargers, but his ball security issues of late could lead to Gibson logging a higher percentage of New England's backfield snaps than usual in Week 17.
